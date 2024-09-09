President Zardari urges MPs to play role in strengthening democracy

Pakistan Pakistan President Zardari urges MPs to play role in strengthening democracy

Asif Ali Zardari hosted dinner in honour of parliamentarians

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Sep 2024 23:49:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - President Asif Ali Zardari has underscored the need to further strengthen parliamentary democracy and promote political stability to put the country on the path of development.

He expressed these views during a dinner held in honour of parliamentarians belonging to different political parties at President House on Monday.

Talking about the current challenges being faced by the country, the president emphasised the need to forge political unity to steer the country out of its political, economic and security challenges.

President Zardari called for promoting tolerance and mutual respect as well as strengthening democratic institutions.

Also Read: Ruling coalition claims two-thirds majority for legislation in NA

He said that political, economic and governance reforms are essential for improving public service delivery and bringing economic prosperity.

He urged the need to rise above partisan interests and committedly work for the welfare of the people.

President Zardari said he is against the politics of confrontation that harmed the country.

The parliamentarians from different political parties suggested various measures to bring stability and provide relief to the people. They also appreciated the president for his political wisdom and vision in evolving consensus on issues of national significance.

Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Chaudhary Salik Hussain, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, ANP President Senator Aimal Wali Khan, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar, IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan, and senior political leadership of the country attended the dinner.