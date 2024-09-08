Ruling coalition claims two-thirds majority for legislation in NA
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The ruling coalition claimed having a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly for legislation, government sources informed on Sunday.
Sources said the government also called for a meeting of all parliamentarians of the allied parties on Monday in the capital.
The National Assembly members would be taken into confidence over the legislation process happening in coming days.
Meanwhile, it also emerged that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also gave green light for his conditional support to the government.