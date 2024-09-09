PTI workers foiled govt's plot of another May 9: Barrister Saif

Pakistan Pakistan PTI workers foiled govt's plot of another May 9: Barrister Saif

Accuses govt of spinning lies about PTI workers clashes with police

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Sep 2024 10:28:21 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif on Monday blamed the government of plotting another May 9 like incident in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) rally in Sangjani, Islamabad.

He stated that the government wanted to have another May 9 type incident but our workers warded off all nefarious plans of the government by staying peaceful during the whole rally.

He said that the PTI workers continued their peaceful protest despite shelling, barriers and baton-charging by the police, adding that the government tried its best to incite the workers.

He accused the government of spinning lies about the PTI workers' clashes with police, adding that workers held their nerves and did not lose their calm to avoid fake cases, which he said, the government was trying to lodge.

“The fake government is frightened after seeing massive crowd in the Islamabad rally. A huge number of people attended the gathering from KP under KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s leadership,” he added.

