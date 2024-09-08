PM Shehbaz launches countrywide anti-polio drive

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz launches countrywide anti-polio drive

Around 286,000 polio workers will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday launched a special anti-polio campaign for the complete eradication of polio from the country.

He inaugurated the countrywide campaign, aiming to vaccinate 30 million children under the age of five against the disease.

Under the seven-day anti-polio drive, beginning from tomorrow, around 286,000 polio workers will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony in Islamabad this evening, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said we are grateful to the partners and friendly international organisations cooperating with the government to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

He hoped that the federal government, in collaboration with provincial governments and partners, will succeed in completely eradicating polio from the country.

The prime minister expressed the confidence that polio eradication efforts will bear fruit.

He commended the efforts of federal and provincial officials, polio workers, and security personnel in the fight against poliovirus.

He urged parents to ensure their children under five receive polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability.

He requested the parents to fully cooperate with the polio teams for the safe future of their children.

On this occasion, the prime minister also administered polio drops to children.