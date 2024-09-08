Government is afraid of anarchy by PTI during Islamabad rally, says Azma Bokhari

Warns that no one will be allowed to disturb law and order

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari asserted that the government was afraid of anarchy and chaos by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the Islamabad public gathering not exercising their democratic right.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she labelled the PTI Islamabad rally a puppet show where innocent people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be brought forcefully on the pretext of new Pakistan. She stated that it was unfortunate for KP people to have Ali Amin Gandapur as their CM.

She suggested that they should do these dramas or musical concerts in KP, not in Islamabad. She questioned from whom the PTI wanted freedom (Haqeeqi Azaadi).

PML-N leader grilled the PTI party who wanted to negotiate with the establishment, USA and seek relief through NAB amendment law. She stressed that PTI founder Imran Khan wouldn’t get NRO.



Punjab info minister emphasised that public gathering would be futile for Imran Khan release but only court orders could get him relief. She warned that no one would be allowed to disturb law and order therefore PTI had to follow law and SOPs.

Azam Bokhari alleged that terrorists were provided safe haven in KP that was a critical moment for the state. She added that May 9 wasn’t the personal matter or PML-N concern only but a rebellion against the state and national security. Those who were involved and facilitated must be held accountable, she insisted.



She revealed plans for conducting local government elections in the PML-N led government soon as she berated that the previous government ruined the local government department.



Punjab Info minister slammed the political opponents for criticising Punjab CM Nutrition and meal Programme, said, they hadn’t no concern for the opposition's stance.

