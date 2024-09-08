Capital police launch crackdown against PTI as deadline for rally ends

Capital police launch crackdown against PTI as deadline for rally ends

Party stalwarts reviewed arrangements at Sangjani rally venue

Topline KP govt is accused of using state machinery for the public rally

Containers installed at Khanna Bridge Expressway, Murree Road, Faizabad

The PTI Sindh caravan was stopped near Qazi Ahmed Road, says PTI Haleem Adil Sheikh

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) - The capital police have launched a crackdown on the PTI workers as the deadline for the Islamabad rally ended.

The time for the rally in the capital was till 7pm, the issued NOC said.

The district administration has directed the police for the necessary action. A notification in this regard has also been issued by district magistrate.

Many police officers were injured when the PTI protestors started pelting stones. According to the police, the PTI workers violated the code of conduct at many places including Chungi 26.

A much-awaited PTI rally kicked off on the outskirts of Islamabad on Sunday, with district administration putting security on high alert and blocking off 29 arteries leading to the federal capital.

Addressing the gathering at Sangjani ground, PTI former Punjab president Hammad Azhar said that the gathering would help uphold the rule of law and ensure the Constitution's supremacy.

He further said that no obstacles would stand in their way, stating, “God willing, we will secure Imran Khan’s release.”

Originally set for July and then August, the rally was twice delayed after authorities withdrew permission, citing security concerns.

Today, the party rallies to gain support for the release of its imprisoned founder, Imran Khan.

EXPLOSIVES FOUND

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up after police claimed to have recovered explosive material near the rally venue.

Police said in a statement that hand grenades, rocket launchers, detonators and bombs were hidden in a sack.

Officials of the bomb disposal squad have reached the spot and taken explosives into custody.

After the recovery of explosives, the district administration has deployed a heavy contingent of police.

ROADS CLOSED

On the other hand, roads leading into Islamabad have been blocked by placing containers and barricades. With the closure of Khanna Bridge on Express Highway, motorists were facing great difficulties to reach their destination as long lines of vehicles could be seen on roads.

Containers have also been placed at T Chowk in Rawat, while the Faizabad interchange was completely sealed.

The metro bus service has also been suspended due to the PTI rally, according to the administration.

Meanwhile, the containers were delivered to the Attock Khurd police check post on the border of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

GT Road was closed to traffic from both sides by placing containers at Sangjani, while the entrances to Islamabad were closed at Motorway No. 26 Chungi.

MEDIA TALK

Talking to media, Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said that it would be the biggest rally in Islamabad. The rally would be peaceful; there would be no long march, he added.

The PTI chief dedicated the rally to the independence of judiciary and said the party founder was in jail for your [judiciary] independence.

Mehmood Achakzai said that the nation wanted the country to come out of crises. Nawaz Sharif has also realised joint efforts would pull the country out of crises. All [political parties] have to sit together [to resolve crises].

No system can function without justice. Had the PTI founder committed blunders, why are [you] repeating it, he added.

Former speaker Asad Qaiser said that everyone has to come out to rid the country of the usurpers. He called it a tragedy if the judiciary is attacked.

He said our MNAs and senators are being intimidated.

Qaiser said [the government] was legislating arbitrarily.

USE OF STATE MACHINERY

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is accused of using state machinery for the PTI rally in Islamabad. Dozens of Rescue 1122 vehicles have reached Swabi.

Rescue 1122 fire vehicles and ambulances were present in Swabi. Rescue 1122 DG has instructed his personnel to attend the rally with at least two vehicles from each district.

Dozens of emergency rescue personnel have been instructed to go to Islamabad with vehicles; ambulances have been dispatched along with convoys of members of National and provincial assemblies coming from the northern and southern districts.

PTI SINDH CARAVAN STOPPED

The PTI Sindh caravan was stopped near Qazi Ahmed Road. The road has been blocked for several hours due to the party caravan.

The administration has blamed that the road was blocked by the PTI workers on Qazi Ahmed on the pretext of holding a rally in favour of Palestine.

On the other hand, PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said, “It seems that they want to create a clash by planting a protest on Qazi Ahmad

“We do not want to a clash. We are going to participate in rally in Islamabad.

“Sindh is not the government of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. It is remnants of Zia-ul-Haq.

Islamabad Jalsa will be a historic meeting.”

