PTI's power show will be for the independence of judiciary: Barrister Gohar

Sept 8 rally would be historical, says PTI chairman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar said that the Sept 8 rally would be for the independence of judiciary.

In his statement issued on Saturday, he said that tomorrow’s rally would be historical and it would break all previous records.

“It will not be a long march, but a peaceful public gathering,” said Barrister Gohar.

He added that the PTI founder is facing jail just for the independence of his people.

According to Barrister Gohar, all the allies of PTI will also be present in the Islamabad rally.

He also thanked the administration for granting permission to hold rally in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also abuzz with preparations for PTI’s public gathering in Islamabad on Sunday.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will lead caravans from his province for the PTI public gathering in the capital.

According to sources, Swabi has been selected for a gathering where all leaders and workers of Peshawar division will converge.

Caravans from Charsadda, Peshawar, Nowshera and Khyber will be welcomed in Swabi.

CM Gandapur has issued directions to MNAs and MPAs to arrange vehicles for workers commuting to Islamabad.

MNA from Bannu Maulana Nasim has decorated the buses for commuting workers and supporters of the PTI.

Pictures of PTI founder Imran Khan and other party leaders have been displayed.