KP CM to lead caravans for PTI public gathering in Islamabad

Updated On: Sat, 07 Sep 2024 13:33:38 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is abuzz with preparations for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public gathering in Islamabad on Sunday.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will lead caravans from his province for the PTI public gathering in the capital.

According to sources, Swabi has been selected for a gathering where all leaders and workers of Peshawar division will converge.

Caravans from Charsadda, Peshawar, Nowshera and Khyber will be welcomed in Swabi.

CM Gandapur has issued directions to MNAs and MPAs to arrange vehicles for workers commuting to Islamabad.

MNA from Bannu Maulana Nasim has decorated the buses for commuting workers and supporters of the PTI.

Pictures of PTI founder Imran Khan and other party leaders have been displayed.

The PTI has changed the venue for public gathering at the eleventh hour. It will now hold the event near cattle market ground along GT Road.