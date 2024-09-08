Pakistan Navy Day being celebrated today

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan Navy Day being celebrated today

Navy Day is a remarkable day in our naval history

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 08 Sep 2024 00:25:49 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan Navy Day is being celebrated on Sunday (today) to honour heroic achievements of the veterans and martyrs of Pakistan Navy, who fought gallantly against a much bigger adversary.

Navy Day is a glorious reminiscence of daring operation 'SOMNATH', when Pakistan Navy's Warships destroyed important shore installations and inflicted irreparable damage to the Indian side.

In his message, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf said the Navy Day is a remarkable day in our naval history, where our fearless warriors, driven by unshakeable resolve, struck against the enemy with absolute impunity and bravado.

He said this day stands as an enduring tribute to the selfless sacrifices of our gallant officers and sailors, whose exemplary valour continues to inspire generations and inflame the spirit of patriotism across the nation.

Also Read: President for stronger Navy to protect Pakistan's geo-economic interests

The Navy Day is an occasion to commemorate a series of extraordinary operations that embody the unfailing enthusiasm and unprecedented courage of our sea sentinels.

Operation 'SOMNATH' shines as a beacon of valour, where a formidable Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising seven major warships executed a daring surprise attack on the Indian Port of Dwarka.

This audacious operation inflicted significant damage on critical shore installations and a key radar station, which signified unparalleled professionalism and dealt a serious blow to the enemy.