Lahore High Court to hear PTI's request for permission to hold rally

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh would hear the petitions filed by Omar Ayub and others on September 9.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has scheduled a hearing for the request by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking permission to hold rallies.

The petitions argued that holding rallies was a fundamental right, and the administration in Punjab was constantly denying permission for such events.

The petition requested the LHC to direct the administration to allow PTI to hold its rallies.