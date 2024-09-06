ECP bins PTI applications in intra-party election case

ECP directs PTI to move court

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commision of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) four miscellaneous pleas in the intra-party election case.

The ECP has also issued the 10-page verdict written by ECP Sindh Member Nisar Durrani.

The PTI reservations on the ECP jurisdiction had been rejected in the intra-party case.

The request for postponement of intra-party elections in certain seats until the decision of the commission was also rejected.

The PTI request for PTI’s pending cases had also been dismissed.

The ECP directed PTI to move to court for the return of documents taken from the FIA to the party office.

As per written judgment, the commission was responsible to review the legal requirements for intra-party elections under Section 208 of the Election Act, 2017.