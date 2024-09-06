Accountability within institution is positive development, says PTI spokesperson

Achakzai stated that he would talk with political parties, establishment: Raoof Hasan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan, stated that if accountability goes on within an institution, it is a positive development.

While speaking to the "Dunya News" programme "Dunya Meher Bokhari ke sath," Hasan mentioned that PTI has no fear of who faces accountability.

Taking the PTI founder to a military court won't be an easy task, the spokesperson said. The military court case is pending in the Supreme Court, he held.

He further said that conflicts should not be intensified. Responding to a question, he said that "during the PTI government, there was a casual interaction with Gen (R) Faiz Hameed, but he had no personal connection with him".

Hasan also noted that a breakthrough was achieved to postpone the rally scheduled for August 22. Receiving the NOC for the upcoming rally is a positive step, he asserted. The PTI founder has directed that the rally must be held on September 8.

He added that it is now time to move forward with talks. Achakzai stated that he would talk with political parties and the establishment.

Achakzai already achieved a breakthrough, while Nawaz Sharif has also said so.

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur is trying to start talks with the establishment, he disclosed. This is the time to bring the country out of this complicated situation, Raoof Hasan said.