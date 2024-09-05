Hafiz Naeem calls for national dialogue to steer country out of prevailing crises

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has called for national dialogue to steer the country out of prevailing crises.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Thursday, he said that the issues cannot be resolved by using force and therefore national dialogue is need of the hour.

“The country is facing severe crisis of electricity and gas and it is all because of the incompetence of ruling elite,” said the JI emir.

He added that JI staged historical sit-in over the exorbitant power bills.

“The government has left with only 17 days to implement the agreement signed with us related to the electricity bills.

We’ll once again launch our movement if the agreement isn’t implemented,” he said.

The JI had earlier staged sit-in in Rawalpindi over the inflated power bills.