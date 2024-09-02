JI trying to fill political vacuum in country, says Hafiz Naeem

Says only JI can unite people of Pakistan

Updated On: Mon, 02 Sep 2024 13:40:44 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday slammed the government for imposing scores of taxes on the already weighed down salaried class while exempting the owners of the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

He made these remarks during a press conference in Lahore. Rehman announced that his party would start a mass drive this month in which it intended its membership to expand as high as five million.

He said that the JI was only party in the country which could unite the people of Pakistan as it consisted of middle class people unlike other parties, which he said were full of landlords and businessmen.

He said that the JI was filling the political vacuum in Pakistan, adding that youth should not be disenfranchised as the JI was a beacon of hope for young people in the country.

He urged youth to join the JI and compel the Form-47 government to accept its failure in giving relief to the masses.

