Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to people in electricity bills: Awais

Awais Leghari said that entire nation will soon hear a good news regarding IPPs.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister for Power Division Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday said that incumbent government is taking all possible measures to provide maximum relief to people in electricity bills.

The discussions with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are underway and we hope to announce a good news in near future, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The entire nation will soon hear a good news regarding IPPs, he said. After fruitful discussion, we can be able to save Rs 250-300 billion every year, he stated. The talks are also being made with Chinese companies, he added.

In reply to a question about condition with International Monetary Funds, he said, we are holding talks with IMF and the government has desire to deliver to masses in the energy sector in an appropriate manner.

To another question about issues in power sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said some people are reluctant to pay bills and they tried to use illegal ways to get the electricity. However, he said that the situation in the power sector of Sindh is much better than the province of KP.

