Ahmed Khan Bhachar becomes PAC chairman in Punjab Assembly

Updated On: Wed, 04 Sep 2024 20:55:55 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Leader of the opposition Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar on Wednesday became Chairman of coveted Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Punjab Assembly.

A notification in this regard was issued by the assembly secretariat.

The secretary general of Punjab Assembly Ch Amer Habib gave notification to Bhachar on Wednesday.

Bhachar became MPA for third consecutive term in Feb 8 elections from Mianwali.

Earlier, he has also served as Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government and Community Development during the last government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).