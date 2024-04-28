Ahmed Bhachar nominated for PA Public Accounts Committee Chairman

He is the leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE (Dunya News) –Sunni Itehad Council (SIC) has nominated Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar for Chairman of Public Accounts Committee at Punjab Assembly.

Currently, Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar is the Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly.

He became the Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) from Mianwali in the general elections.

In a statement, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar has thanked the leadership of SIC and PTI for nominating him for the chairman of Public Accounts Committee.

He said he is grateful to the party leadership for the nomination as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

The leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly said he would hold accountability against those who looted national money, adding mandate ‘stolen’ government would be held accountable for people’s tax money.

