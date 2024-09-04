Achakzai says committee formed to convene APC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai said on Wednesday an All Parties Conference (APC) would be convened soon.

He says that a committee in this regard has been formed which would hold consultation with all parties.

Achakzai said all the parties would try to resolve the political problems faced by the country.

He added all parties believed in the supremacy of the constitution as it was the only solution to major problems faced by the country.

