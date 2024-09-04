Deputy PM reaches London on five-day UK visit

Pakistan Pakistan Deputy PM reaches London on five-day UK visit

Ishaq Dar was received by Pakistan's High Commissioner Dr Muhammad Faisal

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 04 Sep 2024 23:59:33 PKT

LONDON (Web Desk) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in London on an official visit to the United Kingdom.

According to media reports, British officials welcomed the deputy prime minister at Heathrow Airport, where Pakistan's High Commissioner to UK, Dr Muhammad Faisal, was also present.

During his visit, Ishaq Dar met British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

During the meeting, the deputy prime minister reiterated Pakistan's commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

Also Read: Deputy PM to embark on five-day visit to United Kingdom

It is worth noting that during his visit to the UK, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will also meet his British counterpart, the Foreign Secretary, and Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland.

In addition, the deputy prime minister will meet with British Members of Parliament and British Pakistanis.