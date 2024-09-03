Deputy PM to embark on five-day visit to United Kingdom

(Web Desk) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Ishaq Dar, will undertake an official visit to the United Kingdom from Wednesday to Sunday.

During his stay in London, Ishaq Dar will meet Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and hold extensive talks with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, David Lammy.

The Deputy PM will also engage with members of the UK Parliament and representatives of the British-Pakistani community.

It is to be recalled that to secure foreign investment to hold off the pressure on flagging economy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in July had reconstituted the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) by adding Deputy Premier Ishaq Dar to the fold of its cabinet commitee.

Dar, who was earlier made chairman of the Privatisation Committee and a member of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) by the prime minister, would now be part of the all-important SIFC.

Moreover, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Information Minister Ata Tarar also have been included in cabinet committee for the SIFC.

The latest addition of three members takes the total number of the SIFC cabinet committee members to 15.

According to the modus operandi of the SIFC, the Chief of Army Staff and the chief ministers are invited to attend the meetings, with the prime minister in the chair.

It must be noted that PM Shehbaz had formed the SIFC cabinet committee on May 27.