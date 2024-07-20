Ishaq Dar wears another hat as PM Shehbaz reconstitutes SIFC committee

Ishaq Dar is already working as FM, deputy PM and heading Privatisation Committee

Updated On: Sat, 20 Jul 2024 11:34:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Angling for securing foreign investment to hold off the pressure on flagging economy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reconstituted the establishment-backed Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) by adding Deputy Premier Ishaq Dar to the fold of Cabinet Commitee for the SIFC.

Dar who was earlier made Chairman of the Privatisation Committee and a member of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) by the prime minister, would now be part of the all-important SIFC.

Moreover, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Information Minister Atta Tarar have also been included in Cabinet Committee for the SIFC.

The latest addition of three members takes the total number of the SIFC Cabinet Committee to 15.

According to the modus operandi of the SIFC, the Chief of Army Staff and the Chief Ministers would be invited at the meetings of the SIC with the prime minister chairing the committee.

It must be noted that PM Shehbaz had formed the SIFC Cabinet Committee on May 27.

