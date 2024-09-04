JUI-F writes to CJP for early hearing of appeals against interest system

Federal Shariat Court ordered to make system interest-free within five years, communicates letter

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman penned a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Qazi Faez Isa, urging for a fast-track hearing of the appeals related to the interest-based financial system.

JUI-F sources said that the letter mentions the Federal Shariat Court's decision announced last year that ordered to make the system interest-free within five years.

The appeals filed by various banks against this decision be heard soon, the letter added.

The JUI-F chief also asked the CJP to take steps to establish an interest-free economic system. He praised the chief justice's recent short order on the finality of the prophethood (Khatam-e-Nabuwat) and expressed that issuing a detailed judgment would fully satisfy the Pakistani Muslims.