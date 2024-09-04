PTI delegation meets Akhtar Mengal, requests withdrawal of resignation

PTI leaders requested Sardar Mengal to reconsider his resignation during the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A delegation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and Asad Qaiser, met with Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the leader of Balochistan National Party (BNP), at the Parliament Lodges.

According to sources, the PTI leaders requested Sardar Mengal to reconsider his resignation during the meeting. The opposition delegation also included Sahibzada Hamid Raza from Sunni Ittehad Council, Raoof Hassan, and Aamir Dogar.

Reports indicated that Sardar Akhtar Mengal refused to withdraw his resignation.

Following the meeting, the PTI delegation departed.

On the other hand, a delegation from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also arrived at the Parliament Lodges to persuade Mengal to reconsider his decision.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal had announced his resignation from the National Assembly the previous day (Tuesday).