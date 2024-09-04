We will try to resolve Sardar Akhtar Mengal's grievances: Rana Sanaullah

PML-N leaders requested Sardar Akhtar Mengal to reconsider his resignation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Rana Sanaullah of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led a delegation in a meeting with BNP (Balochistan National Party) leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

The PML-N delegation, which included Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khalid Magsi, Ijaz Jakhrani, Jamal Mengal, and others, arrived at the Parliament Lodges to meet with Akhtar Mengal.

During the meeting, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and other officials requested Sardar Akhtar Mengal to reconsider his resignation.

Rana Sanaullah addressed the media, expressing that Sardar Akhtar Mengal was a respected senior politician and held a significant importance in Balochistan.

He described Mengal’s resignation as a surprise and assured that efforts would be made to resolve his grievances and maintain cooperation.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal had announced his resignation from the National Assembly the previous day (Tuesday).