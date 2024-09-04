President Asif Zardari calls joint session of Parliament tomorrow

Various pending bills will be presented

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The federal government has decided to call the joint session of Parliament tomorrow.



According to parliamentary sources, President Asif Ali Zardari has called the Parliament’s joint session on the recommendation of PM Shehbaz Sharif.



Various bills for legislation will be tabled in the joint session, these bills couldn’t get approval from the National Assembly and Senate.

The notification for the joint session will be issued in a while according to sources.



It is pertinent to note that the government considered calling the Parliament’s joint session after the Senate and the National Assembly sessions.



It is worth noting that National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq postponed the bill related to the increase in strength of the Supreme Court judges.

