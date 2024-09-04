Ali Amin Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in recovery of weapons and alcohol case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News -) The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with a case involving the recovery of weapons and alcohol.

The case was heard by Civil Judge Shaista Khan Kundi, who rejected Gandapur's request for exemption from attendance on medical grounds and issued the arrest warrants.

The court has instructed the SHO of Bhara Kahu police station to arrest Gandapur and present him in court by tomorrow.

ATC accepts Gandapur’s medical grounds

In a separate development, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has postponed the hearing on Gandapur's pre-arrest bail application until September 10. Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the bail application related to terrorism charges.

Gandapur's lawyer, Raja Zahoor-ul-Hassan, presented a medical certificate to the court, explaining that Gandapur was unable to attend due to a leg injury sustained during a recent visit to assess the flood situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The lawyer requested an adjournment, stating that Gandapur has been advised to rest for a week.

The court accepted the request and rescheduled the hearing to September 21.