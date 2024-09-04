Islamabad High Court grants bail to former MNA Ali Wazir

IHC has ordered Ali Wazir's release on bail against a surety bond of 25,000 rupees.

Updated On: Wed, 04 Sep 2024 14:32:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted bail to former MNA Ali Wazir.

The bail petition was presided by Justices Babar Sattar and Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, who approved the bail application.

The court has ordered Ali Wazir's release on bail against a surety bond of Rs25,000.

Ali Wazir, who is currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail, faced charges of terrorism.

His bail application was previously rejected by the Anti-Terrorism Court, prompting him to seek relief from the Islamabad High Court.