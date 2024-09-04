Fissures in KP worsen as Governor Kundi asks CM Gandapur to seek vote of confidence

Governor believes the chief minister has lost majority support in assembly

Governor Kundi says 26 universities in the province are currently without vice chancellors

Says frequent suspension of assembly sessions suggests the chief minister loses support

Kundi says he is in no hurry to sign summary for cabinet changes

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has declared the provincial government a complete failure and demanded that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur seek a vote of confidence.

Speaking to media in Peshawar, Governor Kundi criticised the provincial government for its failure to appoint vice chancellors in universities, stating that the court had rejected the government's authority on this matter.

He urged the provincial government to expedite the appointment of vice chancellors and not to jeopardise the future of the youth.

Governor Kundi highlighted that 26 universities in the province were currently without vice chancellors.



He expressed concern over the potential sale of university land. He vowed that no university land would be sold while he was in office.

He also pointed out that the assembly sessions had been suspended four times, which suggested that the chief minister was avoiding calling sessions and had likely lost confidence of the assembly members.

He urged the chief minister to seek a vote of confidence as "he (Gandapur) does not have a majority in the province".

Regarding the summary for cabinet changes, Kundi mentioned that he was not in a hurry to sign it and had not yet consulted legal experts. He noted receiving numerous inquiries about the status of the summary.

He further questioned the reasons behind the cabinet reshuffle. He also demanded the accountability of the corrupt and incompetent cabinet members.

Kundi criticised the frequent changes in the cabinet, likening it to a football match. He reiterated that there was still time before he would consider signing the summary.