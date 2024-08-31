KP Assembly session postponed for third time

Pakistan Pakistan KP Assembly session postponed for third time

The Provincial Assembly Secretariat has issued notification of postponement

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 16:02:35 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session has been postponed for the third time.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati has announced that the assembly session originally scheduled for September 2, has now been rescheduled to September 23 at 2 PM.

The Provincial Assembly Secretariat has issued a formal notification regarding the postponement.

Former Provincial Minister Shakeel Khan commented that the scheduling of the assembly session was an issue for the Speaker and the government to address.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Law Minister Advocate Aftab Alam stated that there was no concern about Shakeel Khan or any other issue.

He mentioned that any questions raised by former minister would be addressed on the assembly floor.

Alam said that the delay was due to ongoing legislation related to the assembly staff.