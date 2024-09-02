Mohsin Naqvi commends Punjab police for thwarting terrorist attack

He hails Punjab police for showing courage and professional capabilities

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi asserted that the Punjab police once again foiled attack by Fitna Al-Khawarij terrorists.

Naqvi commended police for thwarting attack at the Mianwali check post.

Naqvi highlighted that brave police officers deployed in the Isakhel police station check post neutralised 14 cowardly terrorists.

Police personnel present at the check post gave a befitting reply to terrorists and after an exchange of fire, the terrorists escaped the scene while taking advantage of darkness.

He lauded the Punjab police officers’ professional capabilities and courage for foiling the attack.

The interior minister stressed that police always displayed valour and courage in war against terrorism.

He hailed the police response to terrorist attack.

Two police officials suffered injuries when terrorists attacked Qabool Khan check post in Isakhel late on Sunday night.