Sindh Police find five missing persons as court receives recovery report

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh Police have submitted a report of the recovery to the Sindh High Court (SHC) which claimed that they have traced and recovered five missing individuals from Karachi.

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto of the SHC heard petitions related to the missing persons.

The government lawyers and police officials were present in the court for the proceedings.

The police presented a report detailing the recovery of five missing individuals, including a girl, from various areas of Karachi.

The report revealed that the girl, Tanya, had voluntarily married, while the missing individuals Khadim, Hamad, Umair Aziz, and Moiz had returned home.

Following the police report, the Sindh High Court dismissed the petitions regarding the recovery of the five missing individuals.

The court instructed to expedite efforts to recover the missing child Farwa and others, emphasising that authorities should address the conditions of the families of missing children, and ensure their recovery.

During the proceedings, the government lawyer noted that some families of the missing individuals were not in contact with the police and did not attend JIT meetings.

The court directed that efforts be made to locate individuals even if their families were not actively pursuing their cases.

The court also instructed police and government officials to use modern devices in the search for the missing citizen Matiullah and others.