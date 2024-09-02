SOPs issued for security of foreigners in KP

Updated On: Mon, 02 Sep 2024 16:02:57 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - New standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued for the safety and security of foreigners in the wake of a surge in the incidents of lawlessness in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Federal Ministry for Interior has issued 31-page SOPs, directing the provincial government to take key measures.

According to documents, SOPs for foreigners working in CPEC projects will be different. Implementation of distinct SOPs for foreign tourists, journalists, athletes and students are required.

Key arrangements must be made for business and religious activities of foreigners.

It is advised to strengthen communication among all institutions and documentation of organised data for all foreign nationals is necessary.

NOCs from relevant police heads for commuting to any district are essential for foreigners.

It is directed to tighten security of foreign nationals’ residence and ensure security measures for hotel, rest house and accommodation of foreigners. Foreign nationals must be briefed before visiting any area or locality.



