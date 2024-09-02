Senate, National Assembly sessions to present key bills today

Pakistan Pakistan Senate, National Assembly sessions to present key bills today

Chairman, speaker of Senate, National Assembly will chair the session at 5 pm

Follow on Published On: Mon, 02 Sep 2024 11:15:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Senate and National Assembly sessions have been called at the Parliament House today at sharp 5pm .

The 58-point agenda of the Senate and 20-point agenda of the National Assembly for the session of both houses have also been issued.

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani will chair the session of Senate at 5pm today. A resolution about Arshad Nadeem’s victory for securing a gold medal in the Olympics will be presented in the session, as per the Senate Secretariat’s issued agenda.

As per agenda, Senator Abdul Qadar will present an amendment bill for the increase in strength of Supreme Court’s judges.

Senator Afnan Ullah will present a bill about artificial intelligence (AI) regulations while PTI MNA Fouzia Arshad will present a bill related to amendment in Article 62,63 of the constitution.

The Senate session agenda includes bills related to constitutional amendment, Civil Servant and Criminal Law and other private bills.

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY BILL

The National Assembly’s session will be chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq at sharp 5pm.

In the session, the Federal Minister for Defence will present a bill for amendment in Pakistan Navy Ordinance 1961 while, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will also present a bill.

Khawaja Asif will present a bill for the approval of Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority establishment.

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb also presented various reports under Article 171 in the upper House.

State Bank board of governors’ report for 2022-23, governor’s annual report for 2022-23 and State Bank board of governors’ bi-annual report for 2023-24 will be presented in the NA session.

A bill on Telecommunication appellate tribunal formation will also be presented in the NA session. The National Commission for Children Rights’ annual report for 2023-24 will be presented.

Attention notice about migration of beggar mafia to foreign countries will also be served in the National Assembly session.