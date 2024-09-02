Barrister Saif grills Sharif brothers for playing good cop, bad cop

Says elder Sharif wants to become premier for the fourth time

Mon, 02 Sep 2024 11:36:15 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif said on Monday that division in both camps of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was palpable during recent meeting of the party bigwigs at the Model Town Secretariat office.



In a statement, he said that PML-N president Nawaz Sharif wanted to extend olive branch to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership while Shehbaz Sharif preferred persistent chaos on the political landscape, adding that the PM looked bizarre during the last meeting with his elder brother, which he said, was called after a long time.

He said both brothers were pursuing divergent paths to stay relevant in politics, adding that elder Sharif wanted to become premier for the fourth time by using narrative of reconciliation while younger Sharif was seeing his survival in persistent political uncertainty in the country.

He remarked that the PTI founder was fighting for the people of Pakistan, adding that he gave assent to dialogue with Establishment for the sake of country.

He said President Asif Ali Zardari was enjoying the internal fight of Sharif brothers. He said both brothers had their own agenda.



