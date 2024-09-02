Another round of talks between PML-N, PPP today to work out 'share of the pie' in Punjab

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 02 Sep 2024 12:38:53 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Weeks after brewing dissatisfaction and taking a dig at each other on multiple occasions, the coalition partners in the Centre and Punjab - the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz - are set to sit together to "seek maximum benefit from each other".

An all-important meeting between the allies will take place at the Governor House, Lahore today (Monday). The huddle is reported to deliberate on ceding space to the PPP in Punjab.

The PPP will hold its own meeting prior to sharing its plan of joining the Punjab cabinet with the PML-N.

The PPP delegation consists of Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, Hassan Murtaza , Nadeem Afzal Chan and Ali Haidar Gilani whereas the PML-N delegation comprises Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Adviser to PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

According to sources, the huddle will review progress on the Aug 25 joint committee meeting which was held to assuage the concerns of the PPP and including it in the Punjab cabinet.

Earlier, the PPP had blamed the PML-N for not being serious about power-sharing in Punjab.

PPP NOT INTERESTED IN POWER-SHARING: HASSAN MURTAZA

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Hassan Murtaza earlier said his party was not seeking any share in power.

He expressed these views after a joint committee meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP at the Governor House.

The meeting was attended by leaders from both parties. Ishaq Dar and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf co-chaired the meeting, while Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Malik Ahmad Khan represented the PML-N.

From the PPP side, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Hassan Murtaza attended the meeting. Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Ali Haider Gilani joined via video link. The meeting reviewed the progress on power-sharing commitments.

After the meeting, Hassan Murtaza told the media that the discussions were constructive and positive progress was made. He clarified that the PPP was not seeking a share in power.

“PPP’s focus is on reducing inflation and lawlessness. A sub-committee has been formed to address these issues. It is not correct to assume that they intend to give the government a tough time, as the sub-committee will provide recommendations within a week, and there will be no political rhetoric from either side,” he added.

