Yousaf Raza urges dialogue with all political parties including PTI

Says all political parties must be united for national security matters

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani stressed that dialogue with all political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must be promoted in the national interest.

He asserted that dialogue must be held between politicians and PM Shehbaz Sharif must take a step forward to lead the dialogue of politicians as he was the leader and decision maker of the team.

Yousaf Raza urged all political parties to unite for the safety and security of the state on a one-point agenda and stressed to support the PM in his decision for national security and state matters.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader boasted that his party always supported negotiations as in the past PPP signed the charter of democracy and held dialogue with Nawaz Sharif being in the opposition.

Talking about a recent meeting of the coalition government with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he clarified that Fazlur Rehman was a great politician and had old affiliation.

He insisted that they wanted to unite and serve the state and nation setting aside all the differences.

“You can have conflict with any leader but not Pakistan as armed and security forces and of Pakistan are sacrificing their lives to defend borders and protect your future,” he reiterated.

“Pakistan is a peaceful country and doesn’t want any war but will defend with the support of the nation if it gets attacked. Pakistani people want peace and development and are ready to sacrifice, " the Senate chairman highlighted.

He urged the nation to play a pivotal role for state development as power was temporary. The Senate chairman added that economic development was associated with continuation of policies.

He gave the message to youth to not follow blindly to anyone as Pakistan was your identity. Pakistan was a state with its constitution, judiciary and all institutions.

