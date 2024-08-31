No talks with PTI until Imran Khan apologises for May 9 fiasco, says Ahsan Iqbal

Pakista currently faced undeclared war: Federal Minister

Published On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 17:07:29 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Development, Ahsan Iqbal, said that there will be no talks with the PTI until its founder, Imran Khan, apologises for the events of May 9.

The minister rebuked the PTI, claiming they have caused more damage than terrorists and questioned how any dialogue could take place with those he correlated with terrorists.

He also condemned the former ruling party's approach, particularly its insistence on demanding transaction receipts from opponents.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted that the country is currently facing an undeclared war, with enemies attempting to destabilise the nation through terrorism and internal conflicts.

Also, according to Ahsan Iqbal, on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman. The Prime Minister also plans to engage with other political leaders as well, he said.

Discussing the recent PML-N meeting, Iqbal revealed that rising electricity prices were a key topic of discussion. The party leadership stressed the importance of resolving the energy crisis to provide relief to the public. He also noted that the local government system was a part of the party's manifesto.