KP Anti-Corruption Department introduces reforms for improvement in investigation system

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-corruption Department has been upgraded for investigation system improvement.

According to sources, the Anti-corruption Department structure and investigation mechanism had been changed. As per reforms, the department will not take action against anyone without evidence.

A special investigation wing has been established in the department for a better probe system.

Any investigation can’t be conducted without a joint investigation team; an inquiry will be performed by three officers instead of one under CIT.

Anti-corruption sources said that the officers' team will include technical, legal and other experts.

One officer can’t investigate the accused while, one-on-one meeting of the investigation officer is also banned.

Central verification cell has been established for complaints as per Anti-Corruption advisor Musaddaq Abbasi.

The Verification Cell will decide whether complaints are appropriate for the probe or not.

Legal certificate submission is necessary before inquiry. It is essential to issue notice three times before arresting an accused.

Mussadqa Abbasi asserted that reforms in the Anti-corruption Department aimed to end corruption and improve the investigation system.

