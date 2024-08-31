Pakistan Railways faces financial loss due to recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Railways has experienced financial setbacks following recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

According to railway sources, the destruction of railway bridges by terrorists has severed rail connectivity between Balochistan and the rest of the country, leading to a suspension of rail services.

This disruption has caused significant financial loss for Pakistan Railways.

Sources revealed that the suspension of the Jaffer Express service was resulting in a daily loss of PKR 10.24 million, while the halt of the Bolan Mail service was incurring a daily loss of PKR 1.94 million.