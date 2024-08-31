Storm causes heavy rain and strong winds in Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan Storm causes heavy rain and strong winds in Karachi

The Meteorological Department has issued the sixth alert for Cyclone Esna.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 08:57:59 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) — The effects of the sea storm have brought heavy rain and strong winds early morning causing widespread flooding in several areas on Saturday.

The rain affected areas including Saddar, Clifton, Kala Pul, Mahmoodabad, and Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The local administration has completed preparations to handle the situation following the rainfall.

In light of the storm, authorities have advised residents to avoid going to the beach for next two days. Water has already reached the roads at Hawksbay.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued the sixth alert for Cyclone Esna. The storm was currently 120 kilometers away from Karachi.

The storm was 250 kilometers east of Gwadar and 440 kilometers southeast. It was 180 kilometers southwest of Thatta, raising the likelihood of rain in Thatta, Hyderabad, Badin, and Umerkot.

Areas affected by the storm are expected to experience winds at speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour.

Fishermen in Balochistan have been advised not to venture into deep waters until tomorrow.