Government has no two-thirds majority for constitutional amendment: Barrister Ali Zafar

Asserts Imran Khan's military trial will be challenged

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 12:20:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar the chapter of constitutional amendment by the government had been closed as the government had no two-thirds majority.

Talking to Dunya News at Lahore High Court (LHC), he berated the incumbent government saying it’s all efforts went in vain as it has no backing of two third majority required in the Parliament for constitutional amendment.

He highlighted that the government had not held any consultation on constitutional amendment and PTI members couldn’t cast votes cooperating with the government.

Talking about speculations of PTI founder Imran Khan, he stressed to challenge the military trial of Imran Khan as civilians couldn’t be a military trial.

Responding to the appointment of a new Chief Justice of Pakistan, he suggested Justice Mansoor Ali Shah must be CJP.

He also clarified that the judicial system must be amended but the government should take matters with due diligence and patience.

Barrister Ali Zafar insisted that PTI founder Imran Khan would be acquitted as witnesses in the Al Qadar Trust case exposed everything.

Giving his response on the election of Imran Khan as Oxford University chancellor fiasco, he reiterated that Imran Khan would be Oxford University chancellor and blamed that PML-N had conspired and showed dissatisfaction on Daily Mail story about the matter.

However, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attaullah Tarar negated the claims of constitutional amendment for extension of CJP tenure.

Azam Tarar also asserted that the Punjab government would decide about the military trial of Imran Khan.

