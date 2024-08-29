Oxford University receives emails against Imran Khan's nomination as chancellor

LONDON (Dunya News) – Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's decision to vie for University of Oxford chancellor’s election has stoked discontent in the institution.

A UK publication claims the university is receiving emails against Khan, contesting that the former premier is ineligible for the top post of the university. It is says there is resentment within the institution about Imran Khan's nomination.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the University of Oxford against the PTI founder by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) overseas worker Khurram Butt.

Butt, in his petition, mentioned the ongoing Al-Qadir Trust case against Khan as a basis to remove his name from the nomination of the university.

Election for the coveted post of University of Oxford’s chancellor will take place on Oct 28.

IMRAN KHAN ASPIRES TO OXFORD CHANCELLOR SLOT

Imran Khan applied to become the next chancellor of Britain’s prestigious University of Oxford, according to the PTI.

Imran marked one year in prison on various charges from corruption to inciting violence that he said are politically motivated and designed to keep him from power.

“Imran Khan had given instructions that he would like to submit his application and now the application scrutiny will take place,” Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, the London-based PTI spokesman, told AFP.



