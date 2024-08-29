Bilawal inaugurates free solar panel programme in Sindh

PPP Chairman also criticised strategy PML-N adopted to give relief to people

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says they are delivering on their manifesto promise by providing solar panels to deserving families.

Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi where free solar panels were distributed, Bilawal said that the aim is to offer relief to those burdened by high electricity bills. He also mentioned that the PPP is developing a solar park through a public-private partnership.

Welcoming the PML-N's decision to lower electricity prices, he criticised the approach taken to provide this relief.

Bilawal also blamed the Punjab government for not planning adequately and mentioned that the PPP plans to deliver solar power to the less developed areas of Sindh. The relief, he said, is being provided to those who use less than 200 units of electricity.

He expressed hope that if the PPP gets a chance at the federal level, it will address the current issues through public-private partnerships.

Bilawal further said that they wanted a permanent solution to the energy problem.

Bilawal emphasized the need for a sustainable solution for electricity and mentioned that they are working to provide relief through green energy. He also knocked the PTI government for its decisions that led to inflation and an increase in petrol and food items.