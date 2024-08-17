PM hails Punjab government's historic relief for electricity consumers

Updated On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 06:08:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed the historic package for the electricity consumers announced by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif under the leadership of PML-N President and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

“The decision to reduce electricity rates by Rs 14 per unit for consumers who use up to 500 units per month is a notable example of a people-centric initiative by Nawaz Sharif and the Punjab Chief Minister,” the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

He said under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif, public relief had remained the government’s top priority since day one of assuming his office.

Recently, he said the federal government had announced relief for the electricity consumers using up to 200 units per month by cutting the size of its annual development budget by Rs 50 billion.

He highlighted that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the government was taking steps to make the lives of the people easier.

After economic stabilization, the country is heading in the right direction, he said adding that public relief and reduction in inflation were the top priorities of the government.

He assured that the government was working for the long-term solution of reduction in electricity prices and all possible efforts were being made in this regard.

