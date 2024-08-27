Rana Sanaullah blames 'enemy country' for recent spate of terrorism in Balochistan

Updated On: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 14:00:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that recent attacks in Balochistan were launched after proper planning, adding that enemy country was behind the attacks.

Talking to reporters, Sanaullah blamed the country which had not accepted Pakistan as an independent country yet, stressing that stamping out terror networks operating from neighbouring country was direly needed.

He said that terrorists were neither larger in strength nor in determination as security forces had all the strength to defeat militants.

Speaking about all-important National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, Sanaullah said that the NSC meeting was held on a regular basis in which participants deliberate on the issues plaguing the safety of its citizens, hinting an upcoming meeting of the NSC.

He also criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for not being open to dialogues by saying that all other parties believed in parleys except the PTI and its founder.

He ruled out any differences between the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), claiming that all minor differences were resolved by sitting together.

