PTI postpones Lahore rally

The PTI has yet to receive formal permission from the administration for the rally.

Updated On: Sun, 25 Aug 2024 17:13:33 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) — The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday postponed its Lahore rally, scheduled for Aug 27, following administrative challenges similar to those faced in Islamabad.

Due to internal disagreements among party leaders, preparations for the event have also been stalled.

The party submitted its fifth request to the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore, with PTI Central Punjab Senior Vice President Akmal Khan Bari filing the request at the DC office.

Bari has alleged that despite court orders, the location for the rally has not been communicated, and a copy of the court order was also submitted to the DC Lahore.

PTI leader Khurram Khosa Advocate stated that the administration has not yet allocated a venue for the event.

Additionally, the PTI has announced plans to file a contempt of court petition against the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore.