Pakistan invites Narendra Modi to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit

According to Indian media, Indian government has not yet made a decision regarding the invitation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — Pakistan has extended an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit to be held in Islamabad.

The SCO summit is scheduled to take place on October 15 and 16 this year in Islamabad.

The invitations have been sent to the heads of all member countries, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There was a possibility that a senior Indian minister may attend the conference in place of Modi.

The last time an Indian official attended the SCO summit in Pakistan was back in 2015 when then-foreign minister Sushma Swaraj visited for the conference.