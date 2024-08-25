Monsoon spell to impact Punjab, Sindh heavily from today

Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Sahiwal

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 09:15:38 PKT

LAHORE/ KARACHI (Dunya News) — A powerful monsoon system is expected to enter the country today, bringing heavy rains to Punjab and Sindh from August 25 to 29.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for additional monsoon rains in Punjab starting today.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, and Gujrat, with potential for torrential rains and flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Bahawalpur Division.

Meanwhile, Karachi and other parts of Sindh are forecasted to experience heavy rainfall from August 26 to 29.

In response to the forecast, an emergency has been declared in Karachi, and all leave for the municipal staff has been canceled. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has instructed municipal services to remain on high alert.

The Meteorological Department has advised fishermen in Sindh and Balochistan not to venture into the sea from August 27 to 30.

