President summons NA session on August 26

Pakistan Pakistan President summons NA session on August 26

The session of the National Assembly will be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad at 5:00pm.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 05:28:13 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the session of the National Assembly (NA) (Lower House of the Parliament) on August 26 (Monday).

The session of the National Assembly will be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad at 5:00pm.

The president summoned the session of National Assembly in exercise of the powers conferred by article 54(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The President has also summoned the session of the Senate (Upper House of the Parliament) on Tuesday (August 27) at 5:00pm.

