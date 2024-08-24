Punjab Govt announces public holiday in Lahore on August 26

The three-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) will be held from August 24-26.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has announced public holiday in Lahore district on August 26 (Monday) on the occasion of 981st Annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

The notification was also issued by Services and General Administration Department (Welfare Wing).

This district-level public holiday will apply to all government offices in Lahore, except for the Punjab Civil Secretariat, its Attached Departments, and Regional Offices, it said.

The three-day 981st Urs celebrations of great saint Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri (RA) will be held from August 24-26.

